WATCH: Walk Off The Earth And Sarah Silverman Team Up For “Video Killed The Radio Star”

Walk Off The Earth has teamed up with comedian Sarah Silverman. But this isn’t the first time Silverman has shown off her vocal chops. She released four albums between 2006 and 2017 and has also been featured on soundtracks for “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Muppets”.

This is in advance of Walk Off The Earth’s world tour and they had this to say about working with Sarah Silverman:

“We’ve always loved collaborating with different artists and met Sarah back in 2012. We talked about recording something fun together ever since and now the time has finally come.”

