Arby’s Adds A “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” To Its Menu

Arby’s is selling a fast-food staple it’s never offered before!

By Kool Eats

Better known for its roast beef, the chain is adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history. Arby’s announced Monday it’s adding the “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger,” which costs $5.99, as a limited-time offering beginning Monday through July 31.

 

As prices surge, fast-food customers are growing increasingly picky about where they go out to eat, McDonald’s noted on a recent call with analysts. More than ever, quick-serve restaurants are fighting for loyalty.

 

A surprising but popular item might do the trick at Arby’s. Its new burger is a blend of Wagyu beef and ground beef and will be the “highest-quality burger the market has seen yet,” the company said. The company spent more than two years developing the burger.

 

Wagyu, which means “Japanese cow,” refers to specific breeds of cattle and is known for its rich flavour and buttery tenderness. Arby’s version weighs in at 6.4 ounces and is a 52% blend of American Wagyu and 48% ground beef that is cooked “sous-vide style” to create a juicy and tender burger.

 

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is served with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a “special burger sauce” on a toasted brioche bun. Arby’s claims it’s 50% bigger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, which about four years ago switched from frozen beef to fresh beef.

