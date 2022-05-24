Arby’s Adds A “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” To Its Menu

Better known for its roast beef, the chain is adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history. Arby’s announced Monday it’s adding the “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger,” which costs $5.99, as a limited-time offering beginning Monday through July 31.

As prices surge, fast-food customers are growing increasingly picky about where they go out to eat, McDonald’s noted on a recent call with analysts. More than ever, quick-serve restaurants are fighting for loyalty.

A surprising but popular item might do the trick at Arby’s. Its new burger is a blend of Wagyu beef and ground beef and will be the “highest-quality burger the market has seen yet,” the company said. The company spent more than two years developing the burger.

Related: Gordon Ramsy Has A Wagyu Burger On His Menu for $106…

Wagyu, which means “Japanese cow,” refers to specific breeds of cattle and is known for its rich flavour and buttery tenderness. Arby’s version weighs in at 6.4 ounces and is a 52% blend of American Wagyu and 48% ground beef that is cooked “sous-vide style” to create a juicy and tender burger.

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is served with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a “special burger sauce” on a toasted brioche bun. Arby’s claims it’s 50% bigger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, which about four years ago switched from frozen beef to fresh beef.