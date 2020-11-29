Gordon Ramsay’s New Restaurant Will Feature $106 Burger

Michelin-chef, Gordon Ramsay is about to launch a Wagyu burger that doesn’t even come with fries. That would be extra!

The expensive burger includes a beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, mayonnaise, and fresh black truffle, according to Hot Dinners.

If you want something a little less pricey, there is a lobster and shrimp burger for $56 or the Hell’s Kitchen Burger for $33 which includes mozzarella cheese, roasted jalapeños, avocado, roasted tomatoes, and jalapeño aioli.

Ramsay has received some blowback for the price of the food, people accusing him of jacking up the prices during a pandemic, but Ramsay seems unfazed!

“I promise you will never have tasted anything quite as delicious as the amazing burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger.” “It’s Next Level, says Ramsay! “