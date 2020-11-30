Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Trailer Is Out!

Apple TV Plus subscribers are getting a holiday treat this week with the highly anticipated Mariah Carey Christmas special!

The queen of Christmas will be joined by Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

The program blends live-action, musical performances, and animation.