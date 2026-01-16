Are You A Bad Driver?

What’s the First Sign Someone Is a Bad Driver?

If you’re a good driver, you probably have a special skill: spotting a bad driver instantly. It’s not judgment… It’s survival.

Someone online asked, “What’s the first sign you notice that someone is a bad driver?” and the internet, as usual, did not disappoint.

Here are some of the most painfully accurate answers:

Extreme confidence with zero awareness.

They believe in themselves. Unfortunately, no one else should.



A good driver sometimes misses their turn. A bad driver never misses their turn.

They will cross four lanes, a median, and possibly a sidewalk to make it happen.



They refuse to hit highway speed on the on-ramp.

Nothing bonds strangers faster than merging at 70 km/h while everyone else is doing 110.



They can’t maintain a speed.

It’s a fun little game of accelerate… brake… accelerate… brake… for no visible reason.



Hard braking at every stop.

Even when the light’s been red since the Nixon administration.



No turn signals. Ever.

Apparently, using them reveals state secrets.



Tailgating.

Close enough to read your bumper stickers and judge your life choices.



They camp in your blind spot.

Not passing. Not falling back. Just… existing there.



They’re driving a Nissan.

(Others suggested Teslas or Ram trucks. The debate rages on.)



The passenger “oh crap” handle is visibly worn.

Bonus points if there’s also a dent where someone’s been slamming an imaginary brake pedal.



They drift out of their lane, then suddenly jerk back.

A classic sign they’re checking their phone and occasionally glancing at the road for vibes.



They crashed into a parked car.

The car was minding its own business.



But if you recognized yourself? Maybe it’s time to let someone else drive. 🚗😬