Are You LARPing at Work?

From ‘quiet quitting’ to widespread strike action across industries, it seems many people have lost their zest for work.

How do you find motivation when, for whatever reason, it doesn’t come naturally?

Enter the art of LARPing! Back in 2019, writer Anne Helen Petersen theorized the idea of ‘LARPing’ jobs, specifically looking into how remote workers can appear present while getting things done in a way that suits them.

LARPing is an acronym for Live Action Roleplaying, LARPing at work is the practice of performing as a productive employee even when you’re not, in an effort to show bosses you’re making yourself useful.

If it’s all about appearing to work rather than actually doing it, it falls under the LARPing descriptor.

LARPing leads to ‘imposter syndrome

Recent research found that half of us feel inadequate in our jobs, with almost a quarter saying they have regular bouts of ‘imposter syndrome.

imposter syndrome – the belief that you’re not as competent as others seem to be – is particularly common among high-achieving people. Comparing yourself to others is always a dangerous thing to do.

On top of this, there’s burnout, which the WHO recognized as an illness in 2019.

According to the World Health Organisation, burnout typically ‘results from chronic workplace stress and is characterized by feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and reduced professional efficacy.’