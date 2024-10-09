Are You Squeezing Your Toothpaste the Wrong Way? Let’s Settle This Debate!

Oral hygiene is usually pretty straightforward.

Brush, floss (maybe), rinse, repeat. But have you ever noticed how something as simple as squeezing a tube of toothpaste can stir up debate, especially when sharing a bathroom? It turns out we’re not all on the same page regarding this daily routine!

In a recent poll of over 30,000 people, the question was asked: How do you squeeze your toothpaste? And while 72% of people said they squeeze from the bottom of the tube to the top—what seems like the “right” way to do it—there are still some rebels out there.

Related: Dentist Reveals Why You Should Avoid Brushing Your Teeth In The Shower

The Top-Squeezers vs. the Bottom-Squeezers

Shockingly, 20% of people admitted to squeezing the toothpaste from the top!

Yes, the top. It’s the kind of thing that can drive a bottom-squeezer mad. When asked if they’ve ever disagreed with someone they share toothpaste with about how to use it, 21% of respondents said yes. Coincidentally, that’s almost the same percentage as top-squeezers. Maybe these rebels are causing all the bathroom drama?

How Much Toothpaste In Enough?

Beyond the great squeezing debate, there’s also the question of how much toothpaste you should be using. Turns out, we’re pretty divided on that too.

28% say they use a full brush-length of toothpaste, covering the entire bristles.

31% go with a little less, about half the brush.

32% are more conservative, squeezing out about the size of a pea.

And 4%? They’re using the tiniest amount—about the size of a single grain of rice. (Shoutout to the minimalists!)

Interestingly, the demographic most likely to use these smaller amounts—whether it’s the size of a pea or rice—are younger females.

So, whether you’re a top-squeezer, bottom-squeezer, or you’re just trying to figure out how much toothpaste you need, remember that oral hygiene is personal.

But let’s be real, if you share a bathroom, it’s best to agree on the squeezing method… or buy separate tubes!