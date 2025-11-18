Ariana Grande & Cher Are Teaming Up for SNL — and December Just Got Fabulous

Saturday nights are about to get very sparkly. NBC just dropped the December lineup for Saturday Night Live, and honestly? It’s giving holiday magic, diva energy, and a little bit of chaos — the perfect mix.

Ariana Grande will step in as host on Dec. 20, marking her third time running the show. And if that wasn’t enough star power, Cher is returning as the musical guest — her first appearance on the SNL stage since 1987. Yes, girl… nearly four decades. We are not worthy.

The rest of December is stacked, too. Josh O’Connor (your quiet crush from every period drama ever) will make his hosting debut on Dec. 13, joined by Lily Allen as musical guest. Allen’s back for round two after dropping her brand-new album, West End Girl.

And kicking off the month? Comedy queen Melissa McCarthy, returning on Dec. 6 for her sixth hosting gig. Music that night comes from Dijon, who’s making his SNL debut with two Grammy nods already in the bag.

Catch it all at 11:30 p.m. ET, the old-school way on NBC or streaming live on Peacock — perfect for cozying up with snacks and judging sketches like it’s your full-time job.