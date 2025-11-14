Cynthia Erivo Moves Faster Than Security After Fan Lunges at Ariana Grande

Forget witches, flying monkeys, and defying gravity — the real drama at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore involved Cynthia Erivo turning into a full-on security system with legs.

The moment Ariana Grande stepped onto the carpet, a random man jumped the barricade and grabbed her, sending the singer into instant panic mode.

Before the bodyguards even had time to blink, Cynthia Erivo launched herself in, pushed the guy off, and wrapped Grande in a protective hug like the world’s fiercest green-glittered big sister.

Honestly? Security should probably be taking notes.

After the man was removed — a.k.a. carried off like a misbehaving toddler on Boxing Day — the crowd booed him with the kind of passion usually reserved for bad referees and people who say they “don’t like butter tarts.”

As it turns out, this wasn’t his first performance. The guy is reportedly a known TikTok nuisance called “Pyjama Man,” who thinks it’s hilarious to run at performers in public for content. Charming.

Thankfully, Ariana’s okay — and Cynthia Erivo may have accidentally added “part-time bodyguard” to her résumé.