Ariana Grande Is Back on Tour After 6 Years — And She’s Finally Coming to Canada 🎶✨

Ariana Grande is officially dusting off her ponytail and hitting the road for the first time in six years. The pop powerhouse just announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour, named after her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, which dropped in March 2024.

The Tour Details

The trek kicks off in June 2026 in Oakland, California, with major stops in Los Angeles (yes, both Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum), Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, and plenty more.

Canadian Arianators, rejoice — there’s one stop for us so far: Montreal on July 28th and 30th, 2026. Mark your calendars, brush up on those whistle notes, and maybe start saving for the merch table now.

How to Get Tickets 🎟️

If you want to be part of the Ariana Grande Artist Presale, you’ll need to sign up by Sunday, September 7th (2 PM ET). The presale opens Tuesday, September 9th, at 10 AM local time. Didn’t make it in? Don’t panic — general on-sale starts Wednesday, September 10th at 10 AM local.

RELATED: "Focker In-Law" Coming Thanksgiving 2026 — With Ariana Grande in the Family Mix!

Why It Matters

It’s been six years since Ari last toured, and in that time she’s dropped albums, launched a beauty line, and filmed Wicked. Now she’s back on stage, ready to turn Eternal Sunshine into an unforgettable live experience.

So get your glitter, your high pony, and maybe a box of tissues ready — because No Tears Left to Cry will probably still make you cry.