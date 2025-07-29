"Focker In-Law" Coming Thanksgiving 2026 — With Ariana Grande in the Family Mix!

Circle of trust? More like circle of chaos. Universal Pictures just confirmed what many fans have been milking for years: a fourth instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise is officially happening — and it’s called Focker In-Law. (Yep. You read that right.)

Mark your calendars for November 26, 2026, because the beloved family comedy is returning just in time to make your own Thanksgiving dinner feel a little less awkward by comparison.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Is Teeing Off Again in Happy Gilmore 2—Yes, This Is Real Life

What We Know So Far:

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back in action, hopefully with more lie detectors, family tension, and accidental disasters.

and are back in action, hopefully with more lie detectors, family tension, and accidental disasters. Ariana Grande is joining the cast — no word yet on her role, but we’re hoping she sings and stirs up some in-law drama.

is joining the cast — no word yet on her role, but we’re hoping she sings and stirs up some in-law drama. Stiller hinted that this sequel will act as a “mirror” to the original Meet the Parents. Translation? Expect Greg and Pam’s son Henry to bring home a fiancée and get the full "Focker treatment."

The original Meet the Parents dropped in 2000 (feeling old yet?), and 25 years later, this sequel is primed to deliver awkward silences, overly honest grandpas, and probably a family cat doing something very inappropriate.