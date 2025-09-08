Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Steal the Show at the MTV VMAs 🎤✨

The MTV Video Music Awards lit up New York on Sunday night, and the spotlight was firmly on Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga — two pop queens who turned the evening into a career highlight reel.

Ariana Grande’s Big Wins 🎶

Grande took home two trophies — Video of the Year and Best Pop Video. But it wasn’t just the wins that had fans buzzing — it was her delightfully blunt acceptance speech thanking her “therapists and gay people.” (Iconic, honestly.)

She also shared the stage in a touching moment, presenting the Video Vanguard Award to none other than Mariah Carey, calling her “the soundtrack of our lives.” Cue goosebumps.

Gaga Delivers Gaga 👑

Lady Gaga, the night’s top nominee, snagged Artist of the Year before delivering one of her trademark performances — a theatrical whirlwind at Madison Square Garden that had the crowd at UBS Arena losing their minds.

Because it’s Gaga, of course, she made good on her promise to “bring it.”

A Night of Legends & Firsts 🌟

Ozzy Osbourne got a fitting tribute, with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt ripping through classics like Crazy Train and Mama, I'm Coming Home.



Busta Rhymes was honoured with the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award and served up a medley of his hits.



Ricky Martin became the first-ever Latin Icon Award recipient after an electric performance, dedicating the win to his four kids.

The Swift-Beyoncé Showdown 🐝🐍

Fans were also watching closely as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé entered the night tied with 30 VMAs each. Both were up for Artist of the Year — but Gaga’s win keeps them deadlocked for another year. The suspense continues.

The Rest of the Lineup 🎵

The show was packed with performances from Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Alex Warren, J Balvin, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr — proving the VMAs are still the ultimate mashup of genres and generations.