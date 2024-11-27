Ariana Grande Takes a Whirlwind Trip to Share Wicked Magic with Her 99-Year-Old Nonna

Ariana Grande might be one of the busiest women in Hollywood, but that didn’t stop her from making a heartfelt one-day trip to Boca Raton, Florida, to watch Wicked with her grandmother, lovingly known as Nonna.

The pop icon and actress, who plays Glinda the Good in the highly anticipated Wicked movie, shared the sweet moment with her fans on Instagram Stories. “Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna,” Grande captioned a photo of herself alongside Nonna and her brother Frankie in a cozy, dimly lit theatre.

What made the moment even more special? The theatre they chose was the same one Grande frequented during her childhood weekends.

Nonna Grande’s Big Year

Nonna Grande is no stranger to making headlines herself. In March, at the remarkable age of 98, she became the oldest artist ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. She was credited as a featured artist on Grande’s track "Ordinary Things," which debuted at No. 55.

Celebrating her 99th birthday in October, Nonna’s achievements—and her bond with her granddaughter—continue to warm hearts around the world.

Wicked Breaks Records

The Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie opened in theatres last Friday, and its debut was nothing short of magical. The film earned an impressive $162 million globally in its opening weekend, making it the third highest-grossing premiere of 2024, trailing only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Whether she’s breaking records, starring in blockbusters, or sharing popcorn with her Nonna, Ariana Grande knows how to keep her fans enchanted. And this whirlwind trip to Boca proves there’s no place like home—even for Glinda the Good.