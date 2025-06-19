Ariana Grande’s Grandma, ‘Nonna,’ Has Passed Away at 99

Ariana Grande has shared some heartbreaking news—her beloved grandmother, Marjorie “Nonna” Grande, has passed away at the age of 99.

The singer announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a family statement that read, “We are devastated to share that our cherished matriarch has passed.” The message went on to say that Marjorie died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones during her final weeks. The family also thanked everyone for their kindness, support, and for giving them space to mourn and honour her memory.

Ariana and her Nonna were famously close. Over the years, Marjorie joined her granddaughter at red carpet events and even appeared on Ariana’s 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine.

Marjorie made music history earlier this year when she became the oldest artist ever featured on the Billboard Hot 100. At 98, she was credited on the track “Ordinary Things,” which debuted at No. 55—making her the most senior person to appear on the chart.

Ariana’s fans around the world are sending love as she remembers her grandmother, who clearly left a lasting mark both on her family and pop culture.