Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Message To The Russian People About The War!

On Thursday, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to try and talk to the citizens of Russia. It was clear that Arnold was emotional when trying to tell the Russian people what exactly is going on.

“I am speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” Schwarzenegger said at the beginning of the nearly 10-minute video.

Here’s the full video. He also had a message for President Putin.

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

“To President Putin, I say: You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war,” Schwarzenegger said.

Related: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch the Ukrainian refugee fund with a $30 million goal…

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Arnold Schwarzenegger