Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch Ukrainian refugee fund with $30 million goal

Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and lived there until she was seven years old and she and her husband Ashton Kutcher are pledging to help!

The famous couple has launched a fundraiser to support refugees of the Ukrainian crisis. Mila and Ashton have said that they will match what is raised to $3 million.

At last check, the campaign has raised over $16 million with an ultimate goal of $30 million!

Part of the money raised will go to the global logistics nonprofit Flexport.org, which is sending supplies to refugee sites in the countries of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova, according to CBS Los Angeles.

More than 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country about a week ago.