Artificial Sweeteners Are Not Better For Your Health

New guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that non-sugar sweeteners should not be used as a tool for weight control – and can harm your health.

The consumption of these ‘non-sugar sweeteners’ (NSS) has been linked to a rising number of people who are overweight or obese, as well as an increase in cases of type two diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and tooth decay.

These low or no-calorie sweeteners, which can be found in products including desserts and ready meals, cakes, drinks, chewing gum and toothpaste, do not offer ‘any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children,’ according to the WHO.

Interest in NSS has ‘intensified’ in recent years, with more of us focusing on reducing our sugar intake. It has long been thought that they can help prevent people from becoming obese or overweight.

The WHO released a new guideline recommending against the use of NSS to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.