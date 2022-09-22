Artists That Have Played Double Duty on SNL!
There are so many!
Megan Thee Stallion was recently announced as the latest in a long line of incredible artists and celebrities to pull off SNL “double duty” — that is, filling both coveted spots of host and musical guest on NBC’s long-running Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show, created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels in 1975.
Megan Thee Stallion
Hot Girl Meg was announced as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest and host on September 20. Double duty scheduled for October 15, 2022 – This will be the GRAMMY-winning singer’s first appearance as host, her second time as a musical guest
A Look back at other artists who played host and musical guests
Lizzo
Double duty on April 16, 2022 – First time as host, two-time musical guest
Billie Eilish
Double duty on December 11, 2021 – First time as host, two-time musical guest
Nick Jonas
Double duty on February 27, 2021 – First time as host, two-time musical guest
Harry Styles
Double duty on November 16, 2019 – First time as host, two-time musical guest
Chance The Rapper
Double duty on November 16, 2019 – Second time as host, two-time musical guest
Halsey
Double duty on February 9, 2019 – First time as host, four-time musical guest
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)
Double duty on May 5, 2018 – First time as host and musical guest
Drake
Double duty on May 14, 2016, and January 18, 2014 – Two-time host, three-time musical guest
Ariana Grande
Double duty on March 12, 2016 – First time as host, two-time musical guest
Miley Cyrus
Double duty on October 3, 2015, and October 5, 2013 – Three-time host, seven-time musical guest
Black Shelton
Lady Gaga
Justin Timberlake
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
Mick Jagger
Elton John
J-Lo
Taylor Swift
Janet Jackson
Britney Spears
Just to name a few