Artists That Have Played Double Duty on SNL!

Megan Thee Stallion was recently announced as the latest in a long line of incredible artists and celebrities to pull off SNL “double duty” — that is, filling both coveted spots of host and musical guest on NBC’s long-running Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show, created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels in 1975.

Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Meg was announced as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest and host on September 20. Double duty scheduled for October 15, 2022 – This will be the GRAMMY-winning singer’s first appearance as host, her second time as a musical guest

A Look back at other artists who played host and musical guests

Lizzo

Double duty on April 16, 2022 – First time as host, two-time musical guest

Billie Eilish

﻿Double duty on December 11, 2021 – First time as host, two-time musical guest

Nick Jonas

Double duty on February 27, 2021 – First time as host, two-time musical guest

Harry Styles

Double duty on November 16, 2019 – First time as host, two-time musical guest

Chance The Rapper

Double duty on November 16, 2019 – Second time as host, two-time musical guest

Halsey

Double duty on February 9, 2019 – First time as host, four-time musical guest

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

Double duty on May 5, 2018 – First time as host and musical guest

Drake

Double duty on May 14, 2016, and January 18, 2014 – Two-time host, three-time musical guest

Ariana Grande

Double duty on March 12, 2016 – First time as host, two-time musical guest

Miley Cyrus

Double duty on October 3, 2015, and October 5, 2013 – Three-time host, seven-time musical guest

Lady Gaga

Justin Timberlake

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Mick Jagger

Elton John

J-Lo

Taylor Swift

Janet Jackson

Britney Spears

