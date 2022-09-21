Hosts Announced For ‘SNL’ New Season!

Miles Teller of “Top Gun: Maverick,” will host the opening episode of the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live,” on October 1st! The musical guest will be Kendrick Lamar.

The guests and hosts are going to need to be on point as SNL prepares for a transition year following the departure of eight cast members.

Actor Brendan Gleeson, star of the upcoming film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” will host the Oct. 8 edition of the show. Willow makes her “SNL” debut as a musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15 as the host and musical guest, NBC said on Tuesday.

see you next week! pic.twitter.com/52CSL9YObh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 20, 2022

The sketch comedy show lost Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Christopher Redd, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari and Melissa Villasenor.

Welcome to the cast, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker! pic.twitter.com/wWm0VhGziw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 15, 2022

The show has named four new cast members as replacements: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.