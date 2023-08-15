Ashley Olson Is A Mom…Wait, What?

One-half of the Olson twins have secretly given birth to a baby boy.

Ashely is said to have given birth to a baby boy last month without anyone even knowing of the pregnancy.

TMZ is reporting that Olson and her husband Louis Eisner welcomed their first child in May.

It added the couple are “ecstatic” at the new arrival, and said they have named their boy Otto.

The former Full House star and Louis married in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2022, at a private home in Bel Air, California.

The Olson twins are very well known for keeping their lives private only making very rare red-carpet appearances; the last one being in 2021.