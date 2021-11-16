Nike Delays Sneaker Launch With Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy
It's the right thing to do!
According to reports, Nike bosses have cancelled their collaboration with Scott following the horrific events at his Astroworld festival.
Related: Travis Scott, sadly has one more funeral to pay for…
The company announced that it would postpone the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack release next month after 10 people died as a result of the chaos at Scott’s Houston, Texas festival on Nov. 5.
The shoes were scheduled to be released on December 16th.
A after nine-year-old Ezra Blount became the 10th concertgoer to lose their life as a result of the tragedy at Astroworld.
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 6, 2021