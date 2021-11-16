Nike Delays Sneaker Launch With Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy

According to reports, Nike bosses have cancelled their collaboration with Scott following the horrific events at his Astroworld festival.

Related: Travis Scott, sadly has one more funeral to pay for…

The company announced that it would postpone the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack release next month after 10 people died as a result of the chaos at Scott’s Houston, Texas festival on Nov. 5.

The shoes were scheduled to be released on December 16th.

A after nine-year-old Ezra Blount became the 10th concertgoer to lose their life as a result of the tragedy at Astroworld.