SO NOW WE’RE SUPPOSED TO ATTEND “GRANDMA SHOWERS” TOO?

Alright, grab your party hats (and maybe a few extra gifts) because there’s a new trend making waves: grandma showers. Yes, you read that right—baby showers for the grandparents.

And just when we thought we had the whole baby shower thing down, this curveball is thrown at us. So, the question is: would you be for or against attending a grandma shower?

This is now a thing. Parents-to-be, already juggling multiple showers (because, you know, they need to make sure every aunt, cousin, and neighbour has a chance to attend), are adding yet another event to the calendar.

Some say it’s a "heartwarming" way to honour the grandparents stepping into their new roles. And hey, it could be a cute way to celebrate the next chapter in life.

RELATED: ‘Career Showers’ Anyone?

But others are rolling their eyes, calling it a tad “narcissistic” and questioning why we need to celebrate grandma.

Here’s the kicker: opponents argue that grandma showers shift the focus away from the actual parents, who, let’s face it, are the ones dealing with the late-night feedings and sky-high diaper bills. And that’s not all—people are starting to feel gifted-out.

With so many showers popping up, friends and family are already on the hook for multiple presents, and the pressure’s building.

Let’s be real: baby showers have historically been a way to help first-time parents with those overwhelming expenses. But how much do grandparents need help? They’re usually not facing the same financial strain.

Sure, grandparents deserve recognition, especially if it's their first time becoming one (let’s not forget, grandma’s getting a whole new title).

But maybe the gift-giving frenzy should stay focused on the parents who are about to start the most expensive job of their lives. So, are grandma showers a sweet gesture or just another excuse for another party? You decide. 🎁🎉