The Price of Heartbreak: The Average Breakup Costs Nearly $4K 💸💔

Who knew moving on could be so expensive? According to data from the finance app Frich, the average cost of a breakup for Gen Z is a staggering $3,862.

March, which has been dubbed the “month of breakups” thanks to the viral March Theory, is also the month of financial regrets. So, where is all this money going?

Post-Breakup Splurges That Add Up

💘 Rebound Dating: 34% of Gen Zers trying to move on quickly were willing to drop $131 per date.

🍹 Girls’/Guys’ Night Out: 20% admitted to spending $92 per night out—because nothing says “I’m over them” like overpriced cocktails.

✈️ Breakup Vacations: 20% of heartbroken Zoomers splurged $1,991 on a getaway to escape their feelings.

💇‍♀️ Glow-Up Investments: 18% took a more budget-friendly approach, spending around $100 on things like haircuts, therapy, or fitness classes.

Cheaper to Keep ‘Em?

Whether it’s emotional coping or revenge spending, heartbreak isn’t just painful—it’s pricey. Maybe that toxic situationship wasn’t so bad after all? Kidding, kind of. 😬💰