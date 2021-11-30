The Average Person Will Do Approximately 13,000 Loads of Laundry in Their Lifetime!

A poll of 2,000 adults found the average washing machine will go through four loads of laundry each week.

95 items of clothing will be ruined over the average adult lifetime by washing whites with coloured items or having the machine on a wash setting that was too hot.

The study also found that while 68 percent of people always separate their whites and colours, 29 percent admit they simply throw it all in the same wash together.

Who has time to separate when we have to fold 8,845 shirts and lose 756 socks throughout our laundry career!