The Average Person Is Spending a Shocking Amount of Money Trying to Lose Weight

For many North Americans, the cost of trying to lose weight goes far beyond the number on the scale — and straight into the wallet.

A new poll of 2,000 U.S. adults actively trying to slim down found the average person spent a jaw-dropping $12,308 in 2025 chasing their weight and BMI goals. That’s not a fitness journey. That’s a financial commitment.

The research, conducted by Talker Research, highlights what many people quietly experience every year: the so-called weight tax.

The money adds up fast, stretching across groceries, fitness plans, diet programs, supplements, new clothes, and the eternal cycle of “this one will definitely work.”

According to respondents, hitting their target weight wouldn’t just feel good — it would also save them about $197 a month. That’s real money. Rent-adjacent money.

Most believe those savings would come from:

Fewer fast-food runs

Lower grocery bills

Buying fewer replacement clothes after weight fluctuations

In other words, less spending on food and fewer “nothing fits” emergency shopping trips.

The benefits weren’t just financial. Respondents said reaching their goal weight would also mean more energy during the day, better sleep, smaller portions, improved confidence, and a lower BMI — plus the quiet joy of not fighting with jeans in a change room.

This year, many say they’re changing their approach. Instead of extreme diets and quick fixes, respondents plan to focus on consistency, patience, and simply moving more in everyday life. Fewer gimmicks. More walks. Less stress.

Bottom line: Losing weight might be good for your health, but right now it’s absolutely brutal on your bank account. If nothing else, this poll proves one thing — the real heavy lifting might be happening in people’s budgets.