Avoid These Foods To Reduce Face Puffiness!

Losing weight in your face and reducing puffiness can feel like an impossible feat — but avoiding certain foods can help.

Registered dietitians revealed multiple foods and drinks should be limited to achieve a slimmer face, but identified one category in particular as the biggest culprit behind face puffiness.

The top food to avoid consists of processed meats such as sausages, ham, bacon and cured meats…

It’s really about the sodium found in these products, as high-sodium foods cause us to retain water-leading to puffiness.

We should also avoid “Ultra-processed foods” like frozen pizza, hot dogs, sausages, pop, cookies, cakes and candy, doughnuts and ice cream…

What else should be avoided to reduce puffiness?

Soy sauce and salty soups are also often to blame for bloating and puffiness…

Heavily processed carbs such as white bread and refined cereal, and snack foods such as chips and pretzels, can worsen a bloating effect…

Excessive amounts of alcohol — eight or more drinks per week — have also been previously linked to puffiness, particularly under the eyes.

On the other hand, if your face is looking a little too slim and want to plump it up a bit, there are healthy ways to do so that don’t involve ultra-processed foods — just add healthy fats to your diet.

“Foods rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, such as salmon, avocados and nuts, promote skin health. And eating more healthful fats may provide nutrients that can contribute to a fuller face