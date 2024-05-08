It’s McHappy Day!

Canada is celebrating the 30th McHappy Day at McDonald’s Today. There are so many ways to support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS!

A portion of all sales today will go to Ronald McDonald House and RVH’s NICU expansion.

FUN FACT:

If it seems like there’s a McDonald’s everywhere you go, that’s because there is — almost

There were about 41,800 locations of the chain restaurant in the world in 2023, according to Statista via Chowhound. To be exact, there were 41,822 locations — an increase from 2022’s count of around 40,200.

And McDonald’s isn’t done growing.

Late last year, the chain announced its plans to open 9,000 new locations worldwide by 2027.

The United States has the most McDonald’s, which is no surprise. The fast food giant opened its first location in San Bernardino, California, in 1940, and has grown exponentially since its humble beginnings.

McDonald’s Canada!





Today, 2.5 million guests visit our restaurants across Canada every day. With its Canadian franchisees, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited owns and operates more than 1,400 restaurants and employs more than 90,000 Canadians coast-to-coast.

McDonald’s Canada!



Approximately 85% of McDonald’s Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs in communities from coast to coast.

The military-inspired its first drive-through

McDonald’s first drive-through opened in 1975 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. What inspired the then-revolutionary concept? The restaurant was located near a military base, and soldiers could not leave their cars while wearing fatigues.

The Ronald McDonald House makes a big impact!

All those dimes and pennies do add up: In 2013, Ronald McDonald House Charities—the nonprofit organization that is McDonald’s charity of choice—raised around $450 million. It used those funds to help nearly 9 million children and their families worldwide. Today, RMHC has nearly 300 local chapters in 58 countries and regions.