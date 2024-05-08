$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 8th
How did you do this morning?
Next month the summer season begins, what day does it officially startthis year?
June 20th
- Tin, Cobalt and Mercury are all types of what?
Metals
- This Kool FM artist continues her eras tour in Paris this Saturday
Taylor Swift
- What is claustrophobia a fear of?
Fear of fear of confined spaces/Small spaces
- This Sunday is Mother’s Day. What flower is considered the “Official Flower” associated with Mother’s Day?
Carnation
- In the nursery rhyme “Jack and Jill”, what did Jack break?
His crown
- How many months of the year have 30 days?
4 April, June, September, and November.
- How many Canadian teams are still left in the NHL Playoffs?
- (Edmonton and Vancouver)
9) What is the smallest unit of matter called?
An atom.
- On average How long does it take for the Earth to complete one orbit around the Sun?
One year, or approximately 365 days.