Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 8th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute

  1. Next month the summer season begins, what day does it officially startthis year? 

June 20th

  1. Tin, Cobalt and Mercury are all types of what?

Metals

  1. This Kool FM artist continues her eras tour in Paris this Saturday

Taylor Swift

  1. What is claustrophobia a fear of?

Fear of fear of confined spaces/Small spaces

  1. This Sunday is Mother’s Day. What flower is considered the “Official Flower”  associated with Mother’s Day?

Carnation

  1. In the nursery rhyme “Jack and Jill”, what did Jack break?

His crown

  1. How many months of the year have 30 days?

4 April, June, September, and November.

  1. How many Canadian teams are still left in the NHL Playoffs?
  2. (Edmonton and Vancouver)

9)     What is the smallest unit of matter called?

An atom.

  1. On average How long does it take for the Earth to complete one orbit around the Sun?

One year, or approximately 365 days.

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 7th

$1000 Minute: Monday, May 6th

$1000 Minute: Friday, May 3rd