$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 8th



Next month the summer season begins, what day does it officially startthis year?

June 20th

Tin, Cobalt and Mercury are all types of what?

Metals

This Kool FM artist continues her eras tour in Paris this Saturday

Taylor Swift

What is claustrophobia a fear of?

Fear of fear of confined spaces/Small spaces

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. What flower is considered the “Official Flower” associated with Mother’s Day?

Carnation

In the nursery rhyme “Jack and Jill”, what did Jack break?

His crown

How many months of the year have 30 days?

4 April, June, September, and November.

How many Canadian teams are still left in the NHL Playoffs? (Edmonton and Vancouver)

9) What is the smallest unit of matter called?

An atom.

On average How long does it take for the Earth to complete one orbit around the Sun?

One year, or approximately 365 days.