Avril Lavigne And MOD SUN’s Engagement Party Was Pink, Punk, And Perfect

The pair shared what could only be considered an official music video of their pre-wedding celebration!

Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN recently shared a video on their social channels showing the pair dressed in all-pink-everything while celebrating a “pre-wedding wedding” during an outdoor gathering with friends.

Both shared what could only be considered an official music video of the pre-wedding celebration, highlighted by a soundtrack of Lavigne’s single “Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending” from her 2022 album LOVE SUX.

They were engaged on March 27, 2022, in Paris…Aside from beginning a new chapter in their romantic lives, the duo is also hard at work on the professional side. MOD SUN is featured in the new Machine Gun Kelly flick GOOD MOURNING set for release this May, also starring comedian Pete Davidson and actress Megan Fox.

As for Avril, she’s hitting the road with MGK, WILLOW, Travis Barker, and more, visiting 52 North American and European arenas beginning in June.

Avril brings her tour to Casino Rama this weekend to a sold-out crowd!

You can also expect Machine Gun Kelly to bring Avril Lavigne to some of his tour stops.