A&W Mocks M&M After Company Ditches Spokescandies

Who needs pants anyways?

By Kool Eats

After Mars announced earlier this week that they would be retiring their candy mascots and replacing them with Maya Rudolph, A&W shared an announcement of their own on Tuesday. 

M&M made the decision to pull the candy characters because of vocal right-wing opposition about the characters’ design.

M&M Retiring Its ‘Spokescandies’ 

“America, let’s talk,” the statement opens in an obvious echo of M&M’s own message. “Since 1963, Rooty the Great Root Bear has been our beloved spokesbear. We knew people would notice because he’s literally a 6-foot tall bear wearing an orange shirt,” A&W continued.

A&W mocked the M&M’s post by calling the bear’s pantlessness “polarizing.”

The company wrote that Rooty the Great Root Bear will now wear jeans.

Naturally, the internet went nuts over this and a major US TV network covered the story, calling the situation “Woke.”

A&W later announced Rooty’s pants weren’t legitimate and in fact, it was a joke!

