A&W Mocks M&M After Company Ditches Spokescandies

After Mars announced earlier this week that they would be retiring their candy mascots and replacing them with Maya Rudolph, A&W shared an announcement of their own on Tuesday.

M&M made the decision to pull the candy characters because of vocal right-wing opposition about the characters’ design.

“America, let’s talk,” the statement opens in an obvious echo of M&M’s own message. “Since 1963, Rooty the Great Root Bear has been our beloved spokesbear. We knew people would notice because he’s literally a 6-foot tall bear wearing an orange shirt,” A&W continued.

A&W mocked the M&M’s post by calling the bear’s pantlessness “polarizing.”

The company wrote that Rooty the Great Root Bear will now wear jeans.

Naturally, the internet went nuts over this and a major US TV network covered the story, calling the situation “Woke.”

A&W later announced Rooty’s pants weren’t legitimate and in fact, it was a joke!