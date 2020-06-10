Listen Live

Baby Name Website BabyNames.com Crashes After Making Powerful Statement In Support Of Black Lives Matter

“Each one of these names was somebody’s baby”

By Kool Parents

Babynames.com is a site entirely dedicated to baby names- inspirations, ideas, stats on the most popular names and their meanings.

Earlier this week, in support of Black Lives Matter, the site posted a powerful statement!  The statement so powerful, the site crashed.

Those heading to the website saw a message right at the top of the homepage, reading: ‘Each one of these names was somebody’s baby’.

What followed was a list of more than 100 Black people killed by US police officers or civilians. At the bottom of this list, another message: ‘BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the Black community.

 

#blacklivesmatter’. Over on Twitter, the BabyNames.com account has dedicated itself to tweeting out each new name of a Black person killed by police added to the website, along with the #BlackLivesMatter tag.

 

Related posts

This Is What Parents And Kids May Face If And When School Starts Again!

A Sensory Play Hack with Cheerios

THE MOST POPULAR HOBBIES FOR KIDS TODAY ARE ALL INDOOR ACTIVITIES