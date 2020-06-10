Baby Name Website BabyNames.com Crashes After Making Powerful Statement In Support Of Black Lives Matter
“Each one of these names was somebody’s baby”
Babynames.com is a site entirely dedicated to baby names- inspirations, ideas, stats on the most popular names and their meanings.
Earlier this week, in support of Black Lives Matter, the site posted a powerful statement! The statement so powerful, the site crashed.
Those heading to the website saw a message right at the top of the homepage, reading: ‘Each one of these names was somebody’s baby’.
What followed was a list of more than 100 Black people killed by US police officers or civilians. At the bottom of this list, another message: ‘BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the Black community.
#blacklivesmatter’. Over on Twitter, the BabyNames.com account has dedicated itself to tweeting out each new name of a Black person killed by police added to the website, along with the #BlackLivesMatter tag.
https://t.co/8CemkFTIjx stands in solidarity with the black community. #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/tkHkZU4xP5
— BabyNames.com (@babynamesdotcom) June 9, 2020
Name added: Jamel Floyd#blacklivesmatter
— BabyNames.com (@babynamesdotcom) June 10, 2020
Name added: Amadou Diallo#blacklivesmatter
— BabyNames.com (@babynamesdotcom) June 10, 2020
Name added: Victor White III#blacklivesmatter
— BabyNames.com (@babynamesdotcom) June 9, 2020