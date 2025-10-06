Bad Bunny Jokes About Super Bowl Backlash During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Bad Bunny just turned criticism into comedy gold — and proved, once again, that he can handle controversy with a smirk and a mic.

The Puerto Rican superstar, who recently made headlines after being announced as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, didn’t dodge the drama during his Saturday Night Live monologue. Instead, he leaned right in.

“I think everybody’s happy about it — even Fox News,” he joked, before cutting to a brilliantly edited montage of Fox News hosts spliced together, saying:

“Bad Bunny is my favourite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Honestly, iconic.

Laughing in Two Languages

Bad Bunny then switched to Spanish to share his excitement about headlining the Super Bowl, saying he’s thrilled not just for himself, but for all the fans around the world who love his music.

He called it “everyone’s achievement,” adding that no one can erase the mark Latinos have made on culture — or the massive contribution they continue to bring to the global stage.

Then, flashing a grin, he turned back to the camera and told English speakers: “If you didn’t understand what I just said… you’ve got a few weeks to learn.”

RELATED: Bad Bunny Skips the U.S. on His World Tour Over Fears of ICE Raids 🎤🌎

It’s giving bilingual boldness — and we love to see it.

From Puerto Rico to Prime Time

Bad Bunny is fresh off a massive string of sold-out concerts in Puerto Rico, where his residency reportedly brought hundreds of millions of dollars into the island’s economy. Not bad for a guy who started by uploading songs from his bedroom.

Now, as he prepares for the Super Bowl spotlight, he’s proving that representation, humour, and a little bit of attitude can go a long way — especially when you’re doing it in two languages and a pair of sunglasses at night.