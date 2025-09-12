Bad Bunny Skips the U.S. on His World Tour Over Fears of ICE Raids 🎤🌎

Bad Bunny fans in the U.S. will be disappointed — the Puerto Rican superstar says he’s leaving America off the map on his upcoming world tour.

The reason? He’s worried about immigration agents showing up at his shows.

No Stateside Stops

The rapper’s “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos) Tour kicks off in November and will take him through Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Europe. Noticeably absent? The U.S.

Bad Bunny explained that he and his team are “very concerned” ICE officers could be waiting outside concert venues. He didn’t mince words, dropping an expletive while calling out the agency.

Why the Concern?

Under President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants — many of them Latino — have been arrested in raids led by ICE. For Bad Bunny, the idea of his shows becoming a hunting ground for enforcement isn’t just unthinkable, it’s unsafe for his fans.

Back in June, he even posted footage from an ICE raid in Puerto Rico on his social media, further fuelling his criticism.

The Bigger Picture

While U.S. fans might be frustrated, Bad Bunny’s decision shines a spotlight on a very real fear within the Latino community. For him, skipping the States isn’t just about logistics — it’s about keeping his concerts a safe space, free from intimidation.

So, if you want to catch him live, you’ll need a passport — because this tour is going everywhere except America.