Bad Bunny puts Puerto Rico in the spotlight during powerful Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny turned the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show into a bold celebration of Puerto Rican culture, history and pride, delivering one of the most talked-about performances of the night.

The global superstar filled the stage with imagery straight from the island, including sugar cane fields, domino tables, straw hats and street-party vibes. It was less “football intermission” and more cultural showcase on the world’s biggest stage.

He performed several of his biggest hits, including Tití Me Preguntó and Yo Perreo Sola, singing entirely in Spanish while a star-studded crowd watched from the sidelines. The set included a quick tribute to reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee and surprise appearances from major names, including Lady Gaga, who joined during a staged wedding moment mid-performance.

Ricky Martin also took the stage for a powerful segment highlighting Puerto Rico’s cultural identity and ongoing struggles, including frequent power outages and the long recovery after Hurricane Maria. Visuals and symbolism throughout the show reflected the island’s complex history and resilience.

At one point, Bad Bunny waved a Puerto Rican flag tied to the independence movement and delivered a message about believing in yourself and knowing your worth.

The finale focused on unity, with shoutouts to countries across the Americas, including Canada, and a message about love being stronger than hate.

The performance capped off a major moment for the 31-year-old artist, who has spent years dominating global streaming charts.

A decade ago, he was working at a grocery store in Puerto Rico. Now, he’s headlining the Super Bowl and bringing his culture with him.

In short, it wasn’t just a halftime show. It was a statement. And it landed. 🎤