Kid Rock Takes on Bad Bunny With an “Alternative” Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl 60 is delivering not one halftime show, but two completely different vibes, depending on which corner of the internet you’re standing in.

While Bad Bunny headlines the official halftime show airing on NBC, TSN, and CTV, Kid Rock will be busy staging a very different kind of spectacle.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Jokes About Super Bowl Backlash During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Kid Rock is headlining Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, an alternative broadcast that will stream online during the big game. Because nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like competing halftime ideologies.

The Michigan rocker, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, won’t be alone. He’ll be joined by country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett for a performance described as “patriotic,” “faith-forward,” and very much not Bad Bunny.

According to a press release, the show will be a “unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith.” Translation: fireworks, guitars, and vibes that skew red, white, and loud.

The All-American Halftime Show will stream on Turning Point USA’s social platforms, including YouTube, X, and Rumble, while Bad Bunny’s performance stays firmly on mainstream television.

Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk, with his wife, Erika Kirk, now serving as a public face of the organization.

So yes, depending on where you click, halftime will either feature global pop energy and choreography… or a parallel universe of denim, guitars, and patriotism.

America, you’re multitasking again.

SIDE NOTE: You’re More Likely to Die if Your Team Makes the Super Bowl?

Because Super Bowl facts are never just about football.

A study from Tulane University found that football fans aged 65 and older are 18% more likely to die from the flu if their team makes the Super Bowl. The reason is painfully simple: more parties, more people, more exposure to viruses.

Basically, the real danger isn’t the game.

It’s the potluck.

So wash your hands, get your flu shot, and maybe skip hugging that cousin you only see once a year but insists they’re “totally fine.”

Football is temporary. Public health is forever. 🏈🦠