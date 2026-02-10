Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show Sends Streaming Sky-High… Then He Wipes Instagram Clean

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance didn’t just dominate the stage. It also sent fans straight to their streaming apps.

According to Apple Music, global listening to the Puerto Rican superstar spiked almost instantly after the show. His official halftime playlist quickly became the most-played set on the platform, and he flooded the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global chart with 23 songs. Nine landed in the Top 25, five cracked the Top 10, and his track “DtMF” shot all the way to No. 1.

In other words, people didn’t just watch. They immediately hit play.

Then… his Instagram vanished

Just hours after the performance, Bad Bunny surprised fans by wiping his Instagram account entirely. Every post disappeared. Profile photo gone. Everyone unfollowed. Only his follower count remained, hovering in the tens of millions.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best: speculate wildly.

Some assumed the move was tied to mixed reactions to the halftime show. Others believe it’s part of a larger rebrand or teaser ahead of a major announcement. It wouldn’t be the first time. He pulled a similar social media reset back in 2022 before shifting focus to TikTok.

Controversy + curiosity = attention

Whether fans loved the performance or were still debating it, one thing is clear: attention translated into streams. The halftime spotlight once again proved it can move the music world overnight.

And wiping social media right after? That only poured gasoline on the conversation.

Because nothing fuels curiosity like a global superstar going silent right after everyone starts talking.