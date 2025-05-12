Bald Is Back, Baby — Women Are Loving the Mr. Clean Look More Than Ever

Turns out, going bald might just be the glow-up move you didn’t know you needed.

According to a new study by Illicit Encounters (yes, the dating site for married people looking to cheat — we know, yikes), 2,000 women were surveyed on the physical traits they find most attractive in men. And get this: a bald head ranked second, beating out dark, curly and even blond hair.

Of course, topping the list was the classic thirst-trap combo: muscular physique, followed closely by bald head, blue eyes, and a beard. So, if you're rocking the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Stanley Tucci look — congrats, you're trending.

Hair loss affects the majority of men by age 50, and while some are still flying off to Turkey for transplants or trying every serum under the sun, maybe it’s time to ditch the hat and own the shine. The bald look isn't just in—it's hot.

So if you’re losing your hair, it might not be a curse. It might be your era.

Would you swipe right on a bald guy with a beard and baby blues?