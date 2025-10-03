Fire Up the Barbecue for a Plant-Powered Thanksgiving

Turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie may be the holy trinity of a traditional Thanksgiving table, but times are changing.

With more Canadians embracing plant-based eating, the barbecue has quietly become the unexpected hero of the holiday — and it’s not just about veggie burgers.

RELATED: THE MOST POPULAR VEGGIES

From smoky mains to caramelized sides, families are firing up the grill to make sure vegetarians (and flexitarians, and “I-swear-I’m-trying” eaters) don’t feel stuck with nothing but cranberry sauce and bread rolls.

The Star of the Show: Grilled Tofu

Forget the sad, floppy tofu stereotype. When done right, tofu is the Beyoncé of plant proteins.

Firm tofu holds up beautifully on the barbecue, soaking up smoky flavours and rich marinades like a champ. Toss it in a soy-maple glaze, grill it until golden, and suddenly you’ve got a Thanksgiving centrepiece worthy of applause.

Side Dishes With Sizzle

The beauty of the barbecue? It makes even the simplest veggies taste gourmet.

Potatoes: Wrap them in foil and let them slow-roast over indirect heat. Or slice sweet potatoes and grill them straight on the grates for a caramelized, smoky crunch.



Wrap them in foil and let them slow-roast over indirect heat. Or slice sweet potatoes and grill them straight on the grates for a caramelized, smoky crunch. Veggie Skewers: Mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, and onions marinated in olive oil and balsamic? Yes, please. Cook until tender with just the right amount of char — bonus points for presentation.



Mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, and onions marinated in olive oil and balsamic? Yes, please. Cook until tender with just the right amount of char — bonus points for presentation. Quickies: Even speedy grillers like asparagus or cherry tomatoes transform into flavour bombs after a few minutes over the flame.

Grains With Grill Power

Who knew grains could also get in on the barbecue action? Toast quinoa or couscous in a grill-safe pan for a subtle nuttiness, or barbecue fresh corn on the cob and toss it into rice or grain salads. The result? Warm, smoky flavours that tie the whole meal together.

Dessert, But Make It Fire-Kissed

Barbecued fruit is the underrated crown jewel of a plant-based Thanksgiving. Think peaches, nectarines, plums, pineapple, or even apples — all caramelized and slightly smoky. Top them with a scoop of coconut or rice-based frozen dessert, and suddenly you’ve got a finale that feels both fancy and comforting.

The Bottom Line

This Thanksgiving, the barbecue doesn’t just belong to summer anymore. Whether you’re a committed vegetarian, a meat-reducer, or simply someone who thinks pumpkin pie could use a smoky sidekick, grilling your holiday feast brings everyone together.

Because at the end of the day, Thanksgiving isn’t really about what’s on the plate — it’s about everyone having something to be thankful for (and hopefully something smoky and delicious in their mouth).

For more great ideas, click here!