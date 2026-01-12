Barbie Introduces Its First Doll With Autism

Barbie is expanding its lineup with a new doll designed to represent people with autism for the first time.

Toy maker Mattel says the doll was created with features that reflect how some people on the autism spectrum experience the world. The doll has a slightly different face design and eyes that look off to the side, recognizing that some autistic individuals avoid direct eye contact.

The doll’s elbows and wrists also move more freely, allowing for actions like hand flapping and other forms of stimming, which are common for many people with autism.

The Autism Barbie comes with thoughtful accessories, including a fidget spinner, pink noise-cancelling headphones, and a tablet that shows a symbol-based communication app. She’s dressed in a loose-fitting outfit to help with sensory sensitivity and wears flat Mary Jane shoes for better stability.

Mattel says it spent more than 18 months working closely with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network to make sure the doll was created respectfully and accurately.

The new doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which focuses on inclusivity. The lineup includes more than 175 dolls with different skin tones, body types, hairstyles, abilities, and fashion styles.

Mattel already offers Barbie dolls that represent a wide range of disabilities and differences, including dolls with Down syndrome, blindness, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.

The goal, the company says, is to help more kids see themselves reflected in the toys they play with.