Barbie is going on tour this summer with ‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’

Live Nation and Mattel Warner Bros, Pictures’ are producing ‘Barbie The Movie In Concert with Live Orchestra.’

According to the official statement, “Fans across North America will have the opportunity to be transported to Barbie Land this summer and experience Barbie like never before.

The record-smashing film will be projected onto a giant LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform the film’s award-winning score.

Fans of all ages can celebrate the music of 2023’s highest-grossing film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, with the tour also featuring specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, and more.”

Set to kick off on July 2 in Tampa, FL, Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt’s all-women orchestra will travel to 37 cities, including a previously announced July 27 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale starts today and general on-sale begins on Friday, March 8th! The only Canadian stop is August 11, 2024 – in Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!