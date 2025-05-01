Barbra Streisand’s New Duets Album Is Basically the Grammy Stage in One Playlist

The legendary icon just announced a new album called “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two”, and it’s packed with more star power than a Coachella lineup.

Dropping June 27th, the album is a follow-up to her 2014 hit Partners, and this time she’s upped the ante with an even more eclectic mix of collaborators.

We’re talking Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, and Sting for that old-school soul. But she also taps into the current generation with Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, and Laufey — yes, that Laufey — bringing dreamy vocals and all the feels.

You’ve also got Seal, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey (obviously serving glittery vocals), Tim McGraw adding a little twang, and Hozier swooping in with moody vibes. It’s giving genre mash-up in the best possible way.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Confirms NSYNC Collaboration on New Album!

The songs dig deep — love, loss, resilience, joy — all wrapped in that signature Streisand emotional delivery. It’s basically a musical hug that spans generations.

Whether you're a lifelong Barbra fan or you just discovered her through your mum’s vinyl collection, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two is a must-listen. Consider it your official invite to the most iconic jam session of the year.