Barrie Scores Big With Plans for a New Soccer Stadium

Barrie is about to kick off a major new chapter in local sports.

City officials announce plans today for a brand-new downtown soccer stadium that would become home to Toronto FC's reserve team.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m. at Meridian Place and will include representatives from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the City of Barrie, and the Barrie Stadium Group.

The proposed venue would host Toronto FC II, which competes in MLS NEXT Pro, the professional development league directly below Major League Soccer. It's also expected that the stadium won't just be for pro soccer.

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The Barrie Rovers and several local community sports organizations are expected to use the facility as well, making it a year-round hub for the city's growing soccer community.

Early renderings show a modern stadium with covered seating on one side and room for thousands of fans.

While MLS NEXT Pro typically requires stadiums to accommodate around 5,000 spectators, some clubs in the league currently play in smaller venues.

For soccer fans across Simcoe County, this could be a game-changing investment. It would bring professional-level matches to Barrie, create opportunities for local athletes, and give residents another reason to spend time downtown.

Whether you're a lifelong soccer fan or just enjoy cheering on the home team, Barrie may soon have a brand-new pitch to be proud of.

Fun fact: Soccer is the world's most popular sport, with an estimated five billion fans worldwide. Soon, a little piece of that global game could have a permanent home right here in Barrie.