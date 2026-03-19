☀️ Barrie Summer Camps Are Back… aka “Parents, This Is Your Moment”

If you’ve been counting down the days until summer (or just quietly counting down the days until your kids are someone else’s responsibility for a few hours)… good news.

Barrie summer camp registration is opening soon.

Residents can sign up starting March 24, while non-residents get their shot on March 31.

🖥️ Pro Tip: Start Your Wishlist Now

You can already browse programs and build your “wish list,” which is basically the Olympic-level prep parents do before registration opens.

Because we all know this isn’t casual. This is Hunger Games: Summer Camp Edition.

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💛 There’s Help If You Need It

The city is also offering the Camp Access program, which helps cover costs for eligible families with kids aged 6–13.

It’s all about making sure more Barrie kids get to enjoy summer camp—without finances getting in the way.

You can check that out at barrie.ca/CampAccess.

“March 24th at 9 a.m… when parents across Barrie suddenly develop Olympic-level clicking speed.” 😅