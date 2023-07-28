Bathroom To Double in Size On Planes!

Officials want plane lavatories to be big enough for two people!

The Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a rule that will require airlines to make lavatories on new single-aisle planes large enough for two people to enter in a move to make bathrooms more accessible.

The rule was authorized through the Air Carrier Access Act, and it specifies that the lavatories will need to be large enough for passengers with disabilities and their attendants to enter and maneuver within the space.

In twin-aisle aircraft, accessible lavatories have been required since 1990. Yet as the range and fuel efficiency of single-aisle aircraft has increased, these planes now take longer flights. That can leave passengers with disabilities with no way to use the bathroom for hours on end.

Passengers won’t see these changes anytime soon, since the requirement increasing the lavatory size applies to aircraft ordered 10 years after the rule goes into effect.