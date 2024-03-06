Listen Live

‘Baywatch’ Reboot Is Coming!

Cue the running!

By Dirt/Divas

It was one of the most watched shows in the 80s and 90s, starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson!

It was a show based on lifeguards who did more than just that!  In true Hollywood fashion, these lifeguards could defuse a bomb, take down armed robbers and go for a run on the beach all on the same day…

The reboot is once again set to follow a group of lifeguards in Los Angeles as they deal with a variety of emergencies.  

Pamela Anderson Still Has One Of Her Baywatch Bathing Suits

The official description for the reboot reads: “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

In 2017, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron all starred in a ‘Baywatch’ movie. However, the film was poorly received by critics.

The show will air on Fox, but no release date has been given yet…

