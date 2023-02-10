Listen Live

Pamela Anderson Still Has One Of Her Baywatch Bathing Suits

And it still fits

By Dirt/Divas

Pamela Anderson hasn’t hung up her iconic red swimwear just yet.

Speaking with ET Canada, Anderson revealed she keeps one of the red swimsuits from her time on “Baywatch.”

The actress was asked if she still had the iconic item in her wardrobe and she confirmed. “I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while – it still fits.”

Pamela Anderson Is Making Her Own Documentary To Tell ‘Her Story’

Slipping back into the “Baywatch” costume sometimes gets Anderson all the way back into character.

Netflix is currently streaming the documentary about Anderson’s life called “Pamela, a Love Story.”

But let’s look back for a moment at the show that started it all for Pam! Baywatch!

