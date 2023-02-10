Pamela Anderson Still Has One Of Her Baywatch Bathing Suits

Pamela Anderson hasn’t hung up her iconic red swimwear just yet.

Speaking with ET Canada, Anderson revealed she keeps one of the red swimsuits from her time on “Baywatch.”

The actress was asked if she still had the iconic item in her wardrobe and she confirmed. “I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while – it still fits.”

Slipping back into the “Baywatch” costume sometimes gets Anderson all the way back into character.

Netflix is currently streaming the documentary about Anderson’s life called “Pamela, a Love Story.”

But let’s look back for a moment at the show that started it all for Pam! Baywatch!