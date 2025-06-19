Want to Be Happier for the Rest of Your Life? It’s Time to Start Trusting Again

We’re not saying it’s easy. Trusting people is right up there with wearing white pants after Labour Day—risky business.

But according to a new Dutch study, if you can master the fine art of trusting others, you just might unlock a lifelong supply of happiness. Like Costco-sized joy.

The research found that no matter your age—whether you’re navigating the chaos of your 30s, questioning your life choices in your 40s, embracing the “IDGAF” energy of your 50s, or thriving in your 80s with a side of Werther’s Originals—learning to trust makes you happier.

And here’s the kicker: it gets easier the more you do it. It’s like emotional muscle memory. Kind of like learning to parallel park… only with less swearing.

The study explained it as a lovely little feedback loop: when you trust people, you’re happier. And when you’re happier, you’re more likely to trust people. It’s the psychological equivalent of a Pinterest-worthy self-care cycle.

But wait—before you go around trusting anyone with a Facebook account and a pyramid scheme, the kind of trust matters.

Trusting your inner circle—your partner, your bestie, the friend who brings a bottle of wine instead of just drinking yours—is where the magic happens. That deep, meaningful connection stuff is what gives our happiness the real glow-up.

Trusting humanity in general also helps a bit. You know, giving the benefit of the doubt to strangers without assuming they’re going to steal your Amazon package or leave their cart in the middle of the grocery aisle.

As for trusting institutions like banks, governments, or your internet provider (the one that goes down the second you try to stream The Bear)—don’t worry.

The study says that kind of trust doesn’t boost happiness nearly as much. Which is a relief, honestly, because most of us lost faith in those around the same time we lost free chequing.

So go ahead—open your heart just a little. Smile at a stranger, call that friend you secretly miss, and maybe—maybe—let someone merge in front of you in traffic without the obligatory eye-roll. Your inner happiness will thank you.