‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Back To The Future’ Are Part of Mirvish’s New Season Lineup!

Mirvish Productions announced Tuesday that it has lined up musical versions of “Back to the Future,” “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge” for its schedule that kicks off in the fall.

Also included and coming to Toronto’s stages are “Live of Pi,” the return of ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” and the previously announced “The Lion King.”

A seventh subscription show will be added to the season at a future date, while productions for the off-season schedule will be announced in April.

“Life of Pi” starts in September while “Mamma Mia” rolls in for a limited time in October. “The Lion King” begins with an open-ended run in November. We get “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” also in November…

Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” opens in May of 2025 and it won’t be until next summer (2025) when “Back to the Future: The Musical” arrives…

Mirvish said that it’s subscription program grew 33 perfect last season and they hope to grow it even more…