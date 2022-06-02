Being Married Helps You Live Longer!

Happy Wife, Longer Life! Being married is linked to a 20% lower risk of early death, a major study finds!

There’s a new study that is suggesting that married people are up to a fifth less likely to suffer an early death than those not in wedlock.

Researchers looked at the medical records of half a million people in their fifties in Asia over 15 years.

They found being married was associated with a 15 percent overall lower risk of death from all causes compared to singletons or unmarried people.

And those who tied the knot also had a 20 percent lower risk of dying from accidents, injuries and heart disease.

Men benefitted most from being married, seeing the biggest drops in mortality rates.

Previous research has also shown men are less likely to take risks, be involved in accidents or consume alcohol and drugs when they are married.

The new study said the ‘protective effect’ of marriage could also be due to partners encouraging their spouses to seek medical help and adhere to treatment.

Better financial circumstances and healthier lifestyles come with marriage, researchers note.

WHY IS MARRIAGE GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH?

In 2010 the World Health Organization found being in wedlock reduced the risk of suffering depression and anxiety compared to single people.

It is not clear exactly why marriage helps to keep people healthier, but experts say it could be because someone has another person looking out for them.

US experts have also suggested single people are more likely to face loneliness or isolation than married ones.

And men who are not married are more likely to drink alcohol excessively, eat unhealthily and engage in risky behaviours.