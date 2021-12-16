Ben Affleck Says He’d ‘Still Be Drinking’ If He Stayed Married To Jennifer Garner

Affleck says that he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Jennifer Garner which led to his alcohol abuse. He also says that he’d probably still be drinking if they had stayed together.

During an interview with Howard Stern, Affleck opens up about how they did try and try because they had kids.

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” He told Stern.

Ben and Jen were married from 2005 to 2018 and have three kids together, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel.